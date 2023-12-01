MP: Winter Brings More Woes For School Children

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Government residential schools and hostels have always been in the limelight for various issues. Currently, a concern raised by inmates is the absence of geysers in bathrooms or any other facility to get warm water for bathing anywhere in these hostels. Lack of hot water facility for bathing poses a significant inconvenience for the schoolchildren. It not only forces hundreds of kids to take baths in cold water, but sometimes it also affects their hygiene and hampers their overall comfort, as many inmates opt not to take baths for several days during the winter.

In Badnawar tehsil alone, there are 15 hostels under the Madha project, of which eight are tribal senior hostels, three are tribal junior hostels, and four are tribal ashramshala hostels. There are three junior hostels, one in Borda and two in Badnawar. Four ashramshalas are located in Imlipada, Rupakheda, Khakroda Pada and Manpura.

Each hostel and ashram is 50 seater in which a total of 750 students reside. The government spends so much money on various items in these hostels, but the responsible people never remember that there should be provision of hot water for bathing during cold days. Children living in hostels go to study at different schools. Children who have morning school are forced to take a bath with cold water during cold days. There is no provision from the government anywhere in these residential hostels to provide hot water during cold days.

The situation becomes more dire for these children when there is a coldwave in winter, as a lack of proper facilities for warm water exacerbates their vulnerability, putting them at an even higher risk of illness and hypothermia. Limited access to heating facilities further compounds their struggle to stay warm and safe during harsh winter conditions.

Especially girls take time to dry their hair after bathing. Due to this, many children do not take baths, leading to a fear of getting sick. Children say that so many children can't have hot water for bathing on gas. Even if it has to be done, we heat it in a pan for a few children. Still, sometimes we light a bonfire using Jugaad and heat water in a kettle. But most people have to take baths with cold water only. If there are about 550 children from across the district studying in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, run by the Central Government in Multhan, for whom hot water is arranged during the winter months, then why are other children deprived of it? The state government should also have provisions like Navodaya. In the coming time, the government should also make provisions for installing solar geysers, electric geysers, or gas geysers for hot water in these hostels, students suggested.

When contacted, project officer Anand Kumar Pathak said that there is no provision for providing warm water for bathing during cold days in hostels across the district. If it is a severe cold, instructions have been given to provide hot water on gas for the children in classes I to V residing in the government hostels. However, it is not possible for so many junior and senior students to even use gas for water. Therefore, children are sometimes able to take baths only after two to three days when there is good sunlight, and there are some children who take baths with cold water even in winter, he noted.