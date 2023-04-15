MP: Will take state forward following Babasaheb's ideals, says Shivraj

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): “The government is running in the state according to the principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the programme commemorating the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar here in Mandleshwar town of Khargone district. State Governor Mangubhai Patel was also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Chouhan said, he bows to Dr Ambedkar and we will take the state forward by following the Constitution made by him and the ideals of social justice given by him.

Chouhan said that the Panch Teerths associated with the life of Babasaheb have been linked to the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana and devotees will travel free of cost by train to four Panch Teerths of India namely Janmabhoomi Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), Chaitya-Bhoomi (Dadar) Mumbai, Dr Ambedkar National Memorial 26 Alipore Road Delhi and Deeksha-Bhoomi Nagpur. Beside, a dharamshala will be constructed on 3.5 acres of land in Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow).

Governor Patel and CM Chouhan laid the foundation stone of Rs 12.19 crore infrastructure development work - Matmur and upgradation of 30-bed Community Health Centre at Mandleshwar to 50-bed civil hospital costing Rs 10 crore. They also distributed the benefits of various government schemes.

CM Chouhan announced changing Karhi tappa of Maheshwar into tehsil, awarded tappa status to Balwada and Kalkoot, upgradation of Katargaon sub-health centre to primary health centre and construction of Kasrawad-Pipalgaon road. Before this, the programme started with Kanya Pujan.

Chouhan said that Maheshwar has a glorious history. Maa Ahilya Bai Holkar renovated various temples and did excellent human service. Chouhan announced that Maa Devi Ahilya Bai Lok would be made highlighting the glorious history of Maheshwar and the works of Maa Ahilya, so that people could know and emulate her ideals and works.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Ladli Behna Yojana has been started for economic empowerment of sisters. Under the scheme, assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to the sisters of poor and middle class families will start from June 10.

In the programme, agriculture minister Kamal Patel welcomed Chouhan, describing him as the messiah of the village, the poor and the farmers. While addressing, he also talked about the applications filled in Khargone under Ladli Behna Yojana. Local MP Gajendra Singh Patel gave the welcome address. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, tribal welfare minister Meena Singh and all the senior officials of Indore division were present in the programme.