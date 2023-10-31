MP: Will Congress Conquer The Herculean Task?

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The birthplace of the CRPF and also two Chief Ministers, Virendra Kumar Saklecha and Sunderlal Patwa who have made remarkable contributions to the development of Madhya Pradesh, Neemuch district holds historical and political significance.

Located on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the district is known for its opium production. Additionally, it has significant historical importance as it is often referred to as the nursery of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a prominent Hindu nationalist organisation.

The BJP has maintained a stronghold over the Neemuch assembly seat in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh for the past two decades. Despite this, the Congress has been unable to secure a victory in this constituency, making it a significant challenge for them to overcome. OBC as well as Brahmin voters play a decisive role here. But this time Congress has given the responsibility of winning this seat to Digvijaya Singh. In such a situation, the competition here is likely to be very interesting.

Karni Sena also holds a substantial role in this seat. With their own set of priorities and demands, their involvement is expected to further intensify the competition among the candidates. Congress has given ticket to Umrao Singh Gurjar from Neemuch. In 2018, Gurjar was given ticket from the Manasa assembly of Neemuch district, where he lost to BJP candidate Anirudh Madhav Maroo by about 25,000 votes, but this time, Congress has decided to contest him from Neemuch against BJP candidate and sitting MLA Dilip Parihar (65).

Umrao Singh Gurjar is considered close to Kamal Nath, and this is the reason why he was given the ticket, keeping aside all the surveys. On the other hand, Parihar has also been the convenor of Bajrang Dal in the past. He became MLA for the first time in 2003, and after that, he also remained the district president.

OBC community has the highest number of voters

In the Neemuch assembly constituency, OBC voters are the majority, and their support proves to be decisive. The influence of the Gurjar and Patidar community voters in the Neemuch seat cannot be underestimated, as their votes hold significant weight in determining the outcome of elections. This diverse mix of voters from different communities adds to the complexity and importance of political strategies in this region. The Rajput community has a considerable presence in Neemuch and Mandsaur, and their support can greatly influence the electoral results. Rajnath Singh's participation in the Jan Aashirwad Yatra highlights the BJP's recognition of the significance of this voter base and their efforts to secure their support.

Neemuch voters

Total: 2,25,630

Male: 1,14,573

Female: 1,10,054

Others: 03

Voting Scenario (2018)

Voting: 79.69

Dilip Singh Parihar (BJP): 87,197 (51.93%)

Satya Narayan (Cong): 72,340 (43.08%)

Winning margin: 14,857 (8.85%)

Will Tarun Baheti move benefit Congress

Congress leader Tarun Baheti, following the advice of senior leaders and district in-charge Noori Khan, decided to revoke his decision to contest as an independent candidate and also extended his support to the Congress candidate.

Many believe that Tarun Baheti has a good hold in the area, and his move will help the candidate for Congress. Earlier, Baheti had won with good votes as a district panchayat member. Even at the local level, Baheti has been raising various local issues, due to which his image is very good and also popular among the public.

Impact of opium policy?

Central government’s new CPS (or concentrate of poppy straw) policy had just been implemented and its effect is hardly visible in these assembly elections because the farmers know that this is the policy of the Centre and the state government has nothing to do with it.

Opium-producing farmers are not in such large numbers that they will have any special impact in the elections. The effect can be seen. However, this opium policy shows a special impact in the Lok Sabha elections rather than the assembly elections, and its results will be seen in the Lok Sabha elections because the entire parliamentary constituency is dominated by opium-producing farmers.

Issues at Galore

AGE-OLD BANGLA BAGICHA ISSUE: The non-redressal of the long-pending Bangla Bagicha problem is one of the major problems in the assembly. The residents are facing immense difficulties due to the encroachment and mismanagement of the Bangla Bagicha. The lack of accountability and a clear resolution strategy has left the general public feeling helpless and frustrated. They urgently need someone to address these pressing concerns and provide effective solutions for a better future.

CORRUPTION: Corruption is another problem grappling with the constituency. Being in the opium cultivation belt, people here accused men in khaki of not resolving their problems without bribing them. This has created a deep sense of mistrust and frustration among the residents, as they feel helpless in seeking justice or fair treatment.

LACK OF HEALTH FACILITIES: Mismanagement prevailing in health services is another problem glaring at the constituency. Hospitals have been built, but in the name of treatment facilities, the patients are referred to other places due to the non-availability of experts here. This shortage of doctors has resulted in long waiting times and limited access to quality healthcare services for the local population. As a result, people are forced to travel long distances or seek expensive private healthcare options, further exacerbating the frustration and helplessness felt by the common public.

CANDIDATES TAKE

Sitting MLA and BJP candidate Dilip Singh Parihar said that during his tenure he has brought the Government Medical College, Pilot Training Centre, Bhadwa Mata Corridor, and the new Krishi Upaj Mandi here. The biggest problem of Neemuch is the Bangla Bagicha, we have made all efforts to solve it, however, it has not been 100 per cent solved; there is some work left in it. We will try to complete it soon, and my priority during my tenure is the solution to the oldest bungalow garden problem of Neemuch. He said that drinking water is being supplied from the Khumansingh Shivaji Sagar Dam.

Soon, the drinking water scheme from Gandhi Sagar Dam will be brought to Neemuch, which has been approved, and Neemuch will have a permanent solution to the drinking water problem. Congress candidate Umrao Singh Gurjar raised the long-pending Bangla Bagicha problem, and he said that if the Kamal Nath government came into power, they would completely solve the problem. He accused the BJP of not solving this problem during its 15 years of rule, but we will solve this problem as soon as our government is formed.

Besides, the biggest problem of corruption will also be resolved completely, and I am always standing with my people to solve their problems. We also have an action plan for the expansion of health facilities.