MP: Widow duped of over Rs 8L in property dealing

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A widow was allegedly duped of Rs 8.67 lakh by a property dealer in the name of buying a property. The accused also got the land registered in another personís name.

As per details, victim Jayanti Dubey (48), wife of late Rajesh Dubey a resident of Dubey Colony, made an application at Kotwali Police Station. She stated that she wanted to buy a house, as a result of which, she came in contact with Devendra Kalawat hailing from Kishanpura, in Bamori tehsil, who currently resides at Vikas Nagar.

After signing the agreement to buy the house, she transferred Rs 8 lakh into the account of Devendra in instalments. But he sold the house to another person and got it registered in the other personís name. When she asked the accused to return the money, he refused to do so.

Sick and tired of excuses, the woman finally approached the police and also demanded strict action against the guilty. An FIR has been registered against the accused. Police are investigating the matter and verifying facts. Action will be taken as per the law.