MP: Widening Work From KD Gate To Imli Tiraha, Commissioner Expresses Displeasure On Slow Pace

Municipal commissioner on inspecting road widening exercise at KD Gate-Imli Tiraha area in Ujjain on Monday night | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh inspected the widening work from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha on Monday night.

During the inspection, the actual status of the ongoing construction work was discussed with the contractors and engineers of the UMC. Seeing the situation of water logging and mud in some places, the commissioner expressed his strong displeasure and asked the contractors to improve the situation within two to three days.

The commissioner directed that the drain construction work which is going on at a slow pace should be completed immediately otherwise action will be taken against the company. Road construction work should also be completed without delay.

The side streets from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha like Jagdish Gali and other streets should be facilitated for traffic immediately. He also directed that the work of pole shifting and installation should also be expedited. The galleries which are coming in the way of pole shifting and installation should be demolished by hand.

Apart from this, action should be taken to remove those galleries which are built contrary to the approved map, so that there is no hindrance in the pole shifting and installation work.

WARNS OF LODGING FIR

“It has been directed many times to take action as soon as illegal construction starts also for imposing compounding charges against permission. Now FIR will be lodged against the neglecting building officer and building inspector,” the commissioner warned.

While reviewing the building construction permissions in the TL meeting, he said that along with the building owner, the concerned building officers and building inspectors are also responsible for the construction works being carried out against or without permission.

“One should check as soon as the work starts and take action to stop illegal construction. Due to our negligence illegal constructions are encouraged. Take compounding action as per rules against construction without permission.

FIR action will be taken against those who are found negligent in the upcoming review,” he said. Regarding the UMC Seva App, the commissioner said that it is an app related to the convenience of common citizens, but the UMC officials do not pay any attention to it. Regrettably, you people are not interested in this app.

“Should this app be closed”, asked he. He directed with strong displeasure to regularly review the complaints received on the UMC Seva App and ensure their resolution. While directing to pay special attention to the maintenance of the gardens, he asked to submit the status report related to the gardens within 7 days.

Reviewing the zone-wise transfer applications received, he said that transfer cases should not be kept pending unnecessarily. Transfer the name on time and collect property tax. In this context, he gave instructions to make recovery as per the target set under Kar Shakti Abhiyan.

PIC-3:



