MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Over Iran Active, Expect Rain In 18 Districts On Nov 26

MP Weather Updates: Rain Expected In 18 Districts On November 26 & In 8 Districts On November 27 In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just As many as 18 districts are likely to receive first rain of the season on Sunday. Ahead of the rainfall, no significant weather fluctuation was noticed in the state on Friday. The day remained mostly sunny in most of the districts of Madhya Pradesh with temperatures between 27 - 32 degrees Celsius.

Orange & Yellow Alerts Announced On Weekends

Meteorological Department announced Orange and Yellow alert along with lightening and hail in Madhya Pradesh between 25th and 27th of November.

Almost 18 districts are supposed to be affected by the same on November 26. An Orange Alert has been issued for districts like Indore, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, and others.

Along with rains in districts, cloud cover and lightning are also expected in Indore, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Khargone, and Burhanpur. These districts may also witness a light rain.

After this, there will be rain for the next two days. There may be rain in eight districts on November 25, 18 on November 26, and eight on November 27.

Western Disturbances Active In Iran & Afghanistan

Senior meteorologist of the weather centre Dr. Vedprakash Singh, said, “Western Disturbance has become active around Iran and Afghanistan. A cyclonic circle is also forming on Friday itself. Other systems are also active along with western disturbances. Due to this, there will be a period of rain, hailstorm and strong wind in Madhya Pradesh.”

3-Day Weather In Brief

Cloud cover and light rains with thunder are expected in Indore, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Khargone and Burhanpur on November 25.

On November 26 Rain and lightning in Indore, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Sehore, Harda and Narmadapuram.

In Bhopal, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Khargone, Burhanpur and Khandwa, there will be light rain on November 27.

Winter is expected to follow after November 27.