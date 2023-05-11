MP Weather Update: Temp crosses 40 degrees Celsius mark, turns day hot and uncomfortable

A rider covers his face with the face shield to protect himself from the scorching Sun. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The summer season is slowly reaching its peak and the day temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. As per the records of the regional meteorological department, the temperature increased above 40 degrees Celsius again after 3 days, but the sources termed the previous increase in temperature above 41 degrees Celsius, on May 7 as a goof-up.

The rising temperature has made it hot and uncomfortable for the citizens. The hot winds blew at a speed of 15-20 kilometres per hour in the afternoon that gave a feeling of a heat wave throughout the day.

The meteorological department said the temperature would rise further and remain close to 40-41degrees for the next two days. For the past three days, the temperature was stuck at normal and was hovering between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Due to hot winds blowing across the city, people confined themselves indoors. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 40.2 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below normal.

“A new western disturbance is likely to be generated on May 12 and may impact the weather in the state as it may witness pre-monsoon showers,” the weatherman said.

The humidity recorded on Wednesday morning was 26 per cent, while it was 13 per cent in the evening.