MP Weather Update: Winter Knocks In State, Pachmarhi Coldest At 15.8 Degree

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Western Disturbance became active, slight cold has knocked in Madhya Pradesh. The average mercury has dropped by 3 degrees Celsius both day and night. Pachmarhi is the coldest, while temperatures have dropped in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior also. Meteorologists said that the weather will remain like this in the month of October. Severe cold will start in November.

On Thursday, the day temperature dropped by up to 2 degrees in many cities. Talking about night, the temperature has dropped in most of the cities. Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said that there will be light cold in the morning and evening in the state in October. The effect of cold will intensify in November.

On Thursday, the day temperature was 32.8 degrees in Bhopal and Indore, 32.9 degrees in Gwalior, 31.8 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur. The highest temperature was recorded in Ratlam i.e. 35 degrees Celsius. On October 12, the temperature in Sidhi had reached 38 degrees. At the same time, the mercury in Gwalior remained above 37 degrees. Now the temperature is falling. However, there was a mild thunderstorm in many cities during the night.

The night temperature is lowest in Pachmarhi. The mercury here has reached 15.8 degrees. The temperature in Gwalior has reached 16.6 degrees. Apart from this, the night temperature is below 20 degrees in Chhindwara, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Naugaon, Rewa, Sagar, Umaria, Malanjkhand, Betul, Datia, Dhar, Guna, Khandwa, Khargone, Raisen.

All three weather conditions affected in October

There is a trend of all three seasons in October. This time too the weather has been similar. In the first fortnight of October, many cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Damoh, Jabalpur, Ujjain experienced such heat as if it was the month of March-April. In many districts the temperature remained more than 37 degrees.

However, due to Western Disturbance not being active, dry air coming from Rajasthan and the intensity of sunlight increasing by 20%, the effect of slight cold was reduced.

It has been raining and cloudy for the last four days. In this way, the trend of rain continued in October.