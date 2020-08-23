MP Weather Update: Incessant rains; Respite and concern for Malwa-Nimar

The incessant rains has provided respite to the farmers of Malwa-Nimar while it has also caused concern at places. The local administration is on alert to ward off any untoward situation arising out of the if flooding of rivers and nullahs gets worsened. The farmers are also concerned that the intensity of rain and flooding of fields may damage the standing crops. The farmers are, however, optimistic about Rabi crops. Instances of transport getting affected and waterlogging in low lying areas have been reported from the various corners of the region
Flooding of fields a big concern in Nagda
Due to the incessant rain for two consecutive days, the Chambal River was in spate on Saturday. Temple of Maa Chamunda situated on the bank of the river was completely submerged by the swelled-up river.
As a precaution, the administration has deployed police personnel by barricading the small river bridge so that no one can gets near the river during heavy rainfall. Police station incharge Shyam Chandra Sharma, tehsildar Rajendra Guha, municipal 0officer Basant Singh Raghuvanshi reached on the spot with other employees and inspected security arrangements.
After the rains that started from the last two days, the fields started flooding and this has increased the risk of crop damage. If the order of rain continues, the problem may also arise for the farmers.
Barnagar: Passengers evacuated as bus gets stuck in drain
Barnagar has recorded 240.0 mm rain which is the highest in the district. This year the total rainfall has been recorded at 754.0 mm while last year it was 790.0 mm. Waterlogging took place at many places in rural areas and urban areas.
Efforts were made by the officials for evacuation of water in the town. A bus full of passengers of Hans Travels got stuck in the drain at Diversion Road. Rescue operation was done by police station in-charge Dinesh Prajapati and tehsildar Suresh Nagar and all the passengers from the bus were evacuated.
Food provided to people from low lying areas in Pipalrawan
The good spell of rain has provided relief to the farmers but the same has proved to be a problem for the people living in low lying areas. People's houses were flooded in the village Kheriya Jagir near Pipalrawan. Villager Devkaran Mina and other villagers whose houses were filled with water shared their problems. Tehsildar GS Patel reached with the administrative team, where he inspected the situation and assured to provide help as soon as possible. Officials provided food for flood victims and also arranged a stay at Panchayat Bhavan for the people.
Residents continue to suffer due to apathy of admin, coloniser in Thandla
The best-known Fakri Colony of the town has been filled with water, the condition of the colony and the problems of residents have not been solved for the last 14 years. There are about 400 plots cut in this colony according to the colonizer. Over 400 plots have also been sold, but no development work was done by the coloniser.
The residents of the colony have submitted number of applications to the SDM against the coloniser but till date no action was taken on those applications by SDM. Last time, on the application to the then tehsildar Madhu Nayak, colony was inspected and its report was given to SDM Thandla.
Many applications were given to the Jhabua Collector in the past years, but the Collector also did not take any kind of interest. Residents of Fakri Colony are waiting to get rid of problems, the risk of poisonous animals has increased due to waterlogging around the colony.
Mahidpur records 18-inch rain, admin on alert
The Mahidpur area has been raining continuously for two days, so far it has received 18 inches of rain. Because of heavy rainfall in Indore and opening of gates of dams, water is increasing rapidly in Mahidpur Kshipra River. Necessary instructions were given by organising a meeting of the disaster management committee under the chairmanship of new sub-divisional officer Kailash Chandra Thakur to take precautions on the river drains of the rural areas and proper management of flood affected areas. Meeting was attended by DSP UK Dixit, tehsildar Vinod Sharma, Jharda tehsildar Sarita Lal, TI Mahidpur, Jharda, Mahidpur Road, Raghavi, CMO in charge of the municipality and others.
Kapasya Talab suffers damage in Ratlam
Kapasya Talab, in the tribal belt of Sailana, has started leaking after suffering damage due to incessant rains. Team of Janpad rushed to the spot and carried out the repair work. An official press release said that separate wastewater weir was also created to collect excess water in the talab. It is also informed that a district level flood relief control room has been set up here which will function round the clock.
Due to incessant rains have given much needed relief on the waterfront as ample water has been collected in the water sources in last two days. Farmers also said that recent rains will help in the ensuing Rabi crop also as adequate water has been now collected in the sources.
