MP Weather Update: Incessant rains; Respite and concern for Malwa-Nimar

The incessant rains has provided respite to the farmers of Malwa-Nimar while it has also caused concern at places. The local administration is on alert to ward off any untoward situation arising out of the if flooding of rivers and nullahs gets worsened. The farmers are also concerned that the intensity of rain and flooding of fields may damage the standing crops. The farmers are, however, optimistic about Rabi crops. Instances of transport getting affected and waterlogging in low lying areas have been reported from the various corners of the region

Flooding of fields a big concern in Nagda

Due to the incessant rain for two consecutive days, the Chambal River was in spate on Saturday. Temple of Maa Chamunda situated on the bank of the river was completely submerged by the swelled-up river.

As a precaution, the administration has deployed police personnel by barricading the small river bridge so that no one can gets near the river during heavy rainfall. Police station incharge Shyam Chandra Sharma, tehsildar Rajendra Guha, municipal 0officer Basant Singh Raghuvanshi reached on the spot with other employees and inspected security arrangements.

After the rains that started from the last two days, the fields started flooding and this has increased the risk of crop damage. If the order of rain continues, the problem may also arise for the farmers.