MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Return To Some Parts Of State

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains began again in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. There is sunshine and shade in Bhopal since morning. Meanwhile, heavy rains at some places and light rains at other places are continuing. It rained heavily in Narmadapuram in the morning.

Rain activity has started across the state from Thursday. This is happening due to the activation of a strong system from the Bay of Bengal. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Betul, Harda, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Sagar districts in the next 24 hours. At the same time, light rain may occur in 39 districts including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain.

Senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh said that the cyclonic circulation system and low pressure area from the Bay of Bengal has become active. At the same time, the monsoon trough line is passing through the middle of the state from Ratlam. Due to this, moderate rains are continuing in Sagar, Rewa and Jabalpur divisions. It rained in many districts in the last 24 hours. There will be rain in Bhopal, Jabalpur and some districts of Sagar division in the next 24 hours. On September 23 and 24, there may be heavy rain in Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen, Sagar, Ujjain and Jabalpur.

7 districts in red zone

7 districts of the state are currently in the red zone. These include Bhopal, Guna, Ashoknagar, Damoh, Satna, Rewa and Sidhi districts.

Weather in last 24 hours

The weather has changed again in Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday. It rained in 12 districts of the state which includes Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur, Damoh, Malajkhand of Balaghat, Satna, Umaria, Rewa, Khajuraho of Chhatarpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla and Chhindwara.

There was light drizzle in Bhopal in the afternoon.

Till Tuesday, 2.85 lakh cusecs of water was released into Chambal from Kota Barrage dam in Rajasthan. Due to this, Chambal overflowed in Morena and Bhind.

40 villages situated on the banks of Chambal in Morena district had to be alerted. The water level of the river at Rajghat is more than 125 meters. The water at Usaid-Pinahat Ghat of Ambah in the district increased from 112 meters to 115 meters.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)