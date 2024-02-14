 MP Weather Update: Expect Clouds, Scattered Rainfall On Basant Panchami; Temperature Rises
MP Weather Update: Expect Clouds, Scattered Rainfall On Basant Panchami; Temperature Rises

Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist at the Bhopal Meteorological Department, said that there is a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada (Maharashtra).

Harshita Maheshwari
Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, cloudy skies are expected to persist on Wednesday, with the possibility of rainfall. Jabalpur experienced rainfall overnight on Tuesday, and this morning, there was fog. The Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain in the Rewa, Sagar regions, and adjoining areas like Gwalior, Bhind-Datia. Cloudy conditions will continue in Bhopal for the next two days. However, a slight rise in temperatures was seen on Basant Panchami on Wednesday.

Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist at the Bhopal Meteorological Department, said that there is a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada (Maharashtra). There is a local cyclonic circulation around the Rewa region. Due to this, the southern winds are active, bringing moisture from the Bay of Bengal. This will result in scattered rainfall in Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia regions until Wednesday. Clouds will persist for the next two days, after which the weather is expected to clear. Until then, there will be only a slight decrease in minimum temperatures, by one or two degrees.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in day and night temperatures. On Tuesday night, the minimum temperature crossed 10 degrees Celsius in all cities of the state. Pachmarhi and Tikamgarh recorded the lowest at 11 degrees Celsius. The highest minimum temperature was recorded in Damoh at 18 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, daytime temperatures in Khandwa-Khargone reached above 32 degrees Celsius.

