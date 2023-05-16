MP Weather Update: Drizzle likely in Gwalior-Chambal, Indore may continue to sweat

FP/Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cloud cover on Tuesday morning could not bring relief for the citizens in Indore.

Moreover, regional meteorological department officials did not forecast any relief for the citizens and said that the cloud cover will continue to hover in the city skies but will not bring any change in the uncertain weather conditions.

The weatherman said that a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan led to moisture incursion in the state thus resulting in the formation of clouds.

On Monday, there were thunderstorms in many parts of the state including Gwalior, Damoh, while the same phase will continue on Tuesday. There may be light rain at some places in the districts of Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions. Drizzle may also occur in Jabalpur, Anuppur, Seoni, Mandla and Chhindwara. Bhopal will be hot till noon, but it will become cloudy after noon. There is also a chance of light rain. There will be intense heat in other cities including Indore-Ujjain.

Senior Meteorologist HS Pandey said that from May 16, Western Disturbance will become active in the state. Due to this, rain is expected in Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions. Light rain may continue in the state till May 20.

Light rains may occur at isolated places in Gwalior, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur Kalan, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna and Tikamgarh.

Drizzle is also expected in Jabalpur, Anuppur, Seoni, Mandla, Chhindwara.

Read Also AIIMS Bhopal professors in Int'l Y20 event in Rishikesh to promote global youth leadership