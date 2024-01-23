 MP Weather Update: Datia, Gwalior Colder Than Shimla; Temperature To Rise After Jan 26
Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chilly winds have increased the cold in the entire Madhya Pradesh. The nights of Datia, Gwalior, Rajgarh, Khajuraho, Rewa and Pachmarhi are colder than Shimla, Jammu, Dharamshala and Dehradun. The temperature record in Datia has reached 3.0 degrees, while in other cities the mercury is below 10 degrees. Many cities like Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Naugaon are shivering during the day. Bhopal and Indore have also become colder.

According to meteorologists, the weather will remain like this for the next one or two days. The day and night temperatures are expected to increase after January 26.

Khajuraho is the coldest

There was a severe cold in the state on Monday as well. Cold day was recorded in Gwalior and Khajuraho. Khajuraho was the coldest in the state. Here the mercury dropped by 5.6 degrees to 13.6 degrees Celsius in a single day. The temperature in Gwalior was 15.2 degrees Celsius. The effect of the cold wave was also seen in many cities. Talking about big cities, Gwalior was the coldest. 24.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhopal, 23.8 degrees in Indore, 23.8 degrees in Jabalpur and 24.7 degrees Celsius in Ujjain.

On Monday, the day temperature in 18 cities including Khajuraho and Naugaon was less than 25 degrees. 18 degrees were recorded in Naugaon, 18.5 degrees in Tikamgarh. The mercury remained below 25 degrees in Rewa, Raisen, Malanjkhand, Satna, Sidhi, Sagar, Shajapur, Pachmarhi, Dhar, Guna, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Shivpuri, Umaria. The highest temperature of 27.2 degrees was recorded in Mandla.

