MP: WCRLU wins all posts in Railway Institute polls 

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Elections results of the Railway Institute held under the Western Railways surprised many here in Shamgarh as the candidates of West Central Railway Labour Union (WCRLU) won all the posts.

Labour Union pocketed secretary, treasurers and executive posts in a one-sided contest. Rajendra Singh Dharmveer Meena were elected as the secretary and the treasurer respectively.

Earlier, on Monday evening counting started after the voting was completed.

For the post of secretary, Rajendra Singh and Komal Singh were in the fray in which, former emerged victorious by a margin of 70 votes. Rajendra Singh got 157 votes, while his rival candidate got only 87 votes.

For treasurer, Dharamveer Meena contested against Rameshchandra Meena and defeated him by 19 votes.

Earlier, 266 out of 304 members of the union cast their votes in a peaceful manner. As many as 25 candidates were in the fray for seven posts of the executive body. In which all candidates of West Central Railway Labour Union emerged victorious. The winners were accorded a rousing welcome with fireworks and slogans.