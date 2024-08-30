 MP Water Resources Minister Silawat Requests Expanded Railway Services For Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Water Resources Minister Silawat Requests Expanded Railway Services For Indore

MP Water Resources Minister Silawat Requests Expanded Railway Services For Indore

Silawat informed Railway Minister Vaishnaw that the city, being the economic capital of the state, is rapidly developing in the category of metro cities of the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat presented various demands about railway facility before Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while meeting him in Delhi on Thursday. Silawat requested to run Indore-New Delhi special train daily in place of thrice a week. He also demanded that Indore-Amritsar train be run thrice a week.

Silawat informed Railway Minister Vaishnaw that the city, being the economic capital of the state, is rapidly developing in the category of metro cities of the country. Also, in view of movement of devotees coming to Simhastha Mahaparva to be held in the year 2028, it is very important to expand railway facilities in public interest. He requested to give approval for the work to be done for expansion of various facilities in the Western Railway Division. He requested for approval to develop Fatehabad-Chandravatiganj railway station and Mangalia railway station as model stations.

Read Also
MP Police Use Advanced DNA Techniques To Solve Year-Old Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old Heir To ₹100...
article-image

Indore- Amritsar train should be run three days a week and train number 20957/58 Indore-New Delhi-Indore special train, which runs three days a week, should be run daily. A DEMU train, which was used to run between Mhow-Fatehabad (Chandravatiganj) Junction Mhow in the morning, should be run again. He requested to extend the run of train no 11125-11126 Ratlam-Gwalior Express to Neemuch. For construction of 60-metre wide MR-12 road, it has been decided that the work of 4 lane ROB parallel to the previously constructed ROB on MR 10 in Scheme No 139 will begin.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Severe Traffic Congestion Hits Suburban Roads Amid NESCO Exhibition And Global Fintech Fest
Mumbai: Severe Traffic Congestion Hits Suburban Roads Amid NESCO Exhibition And Global Fintech Fest
Bombay HC Finds No Rationale In Reducing Police Protection Fees For Cricket Matches In Maharashtra
Bombay HC Finds No Rationale In Reducing Police Protection Fees For Cricket Matches In Maharashtra
Mumbai: Water Levels At 7 Lakes Reach 95.75%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon; BMC Lifts 10% Cut
Mumbai: Water Levels At 7 Lakes Reach 95.75%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon; BMC Lifts 10% Cut
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Six Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man In 2017; Local Court Orders...

Six Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man In 2017; Local Court Orders...

MP Water Resources Minister Silawat Requests Expanded Railway Services For Indore

MP Water Resources Minister Silawat Requests Expanded Railway Services For Indore

Hurun India Releases India’s Rich List, 2024; 9 Businessmen From The City Featured In The List

Hurun India Releases India’s Rich List, 2024; 9 Businessmen From The City Featured In The List

Two Men Booked For Misbehaving With Zonal Officer After IMC Fines Them For Debris Outside House;...

Two Men Booked For Misbehaving With Zonal Officer After IMC Fines Them For Debris Outside House;...

Advocate Duped Of ₹51K By Conman In Indore

Advocate Duped Of ₹51K By Conman In Indore