MP Water Resources Minister Silawat Requests Expanded Railway Services For Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat presented various demands about railway facility before Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while meeting him in Delhi on Thursday. Silawat requested to run Indore-New Delhi special train daily in place of thrice a week. He also demanded that Indore-Amritsar train be run thrice a week.

Silawat informed Railway Minister Vaishnaw that the city, being the economic capital of the state, is rapidly developing in the category of metro cities of the country. Also, in view of movement of devotees coming to Simhastha Mahaparva to be held in the year 2028, it is very important to expand railway facilities in public interest. He requested to give approval for the work to be done for expansion of various facilities in the Western Railway Division. He requested for approval to develop Fatehabad-Chandravatiganj railway station and Mangalia railway station as model stations.

Indore- Amritsar train should be run three days a week and train number 20957/58 Indore-New Delhi-Indore special train, which runs three days a week, should be run daily. A DEMU train, which was used to run between Mhow-Fatehabad (Chandravatiganj) Junction Mhow in the morning, should be run again. He requested to extend the run of train no 11125-11126 Ratlam-Gwalior Express to Neemuch. For construction of 60-metre wide MR-12 road, it has been decided that the work of 4 lane ROB parallel to the previously constructed ROB on MR 10 in Scheme No 139 will begin.