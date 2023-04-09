MP: Water may be supplied on alternate days in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view that there should not be any problem in the water supply system in the city in the summer season, mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, water works committee in-charge Shivendra Tiwari along with PHED officials inspected Gambhir Dam on Saturday. They saw the water level of the dam as well as other necessary arrangements.

PHE officials told the mayor that the current water level in Gambhir Dam is 775 mcft and daily 9 mcft water is supplied to the city, if water is supplied daily in this way, then 75 days of water is left in Gambhir Dam. On this, mayor Tatwal said that such arrangements should be made so that the residents do not face any water supply problem, if water is supplied on alternate days, then water supply can be done in the city for 111 days, this will also be considered.

At present, a large number of devotees come to the city every day, so this fact should be kept in mind while making water supply arrangements.