MP: 'Water Crisis Can Be Overcome Only Through Better Management'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special lecture was organised by the geography department and IQAC of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College on the topic, 'management and conservation of water resources in the present scenario'. Subject expert Dr SS Tomar, professor and head of geography department, Government Kamalaraje Girls Post-Graduate College, Gwalior said in his lecture that in the present scenario, it is very important to manage and conserve water resources. Crores of people are facing a severe water crisis and are forced to use unsafe water. Water crisis can be overcome and conserved only through better water management, he said.

Dr Prabhakar Mishra, professor, geography, Government College, Mahidpur addressed the students on 'clean water and sanitation in the goal of balanced development'. He narrated in detail about clean water, sanitation, reducing water usage, recycling wastewater for cleaning, construction, and agriculture, and shed light on ancient water conservation methods.

Presiding over the programme, principal Dr Jawaharlal Barmaiya told the students that at present we have to pay special attention to water conservation and management because the water level of the earth is continuously decreasing, if we still do not take care of then its ill effects will affect our future generations. The welcome speech was given by Dr Ravi Mishra. The programme was conducted by Dr RR Gorasya and a vote of thanks was expressed by Dr Mohan Nimole.