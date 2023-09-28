 MP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa

MP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa

Police reached his home and caught him. Initially, Kharte tried to flee away but failed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police, on Thursday, arrested an accused, carrying a cash award of Rs 2,000, at Kalalda village, in Sendhwa.

The accused, Anil alias Sunil Kharte was on the run for a long time. According to police, they were tipped off about Kharte’s visit to his home in Kalalda, during this Ganesh festival.

Police reached his home and caught him. Initially, Kharte tried to flee away but failed. He was presented before Sendhwa court from where he was sent to sub-jail.

Many cases of theft were registered against the accused at Sendhwa rural police station. Station in-charge Nathu Sigh Randha, outpost in-charge Bijasan Anil Dasoudhi and others played a commendable role.

Read Also
Ujjain Rape Case: 12-Year-Old Victim Hails From Satna & Is Mentally Challenged; Grandpa On Way To...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa

MP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa

MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

MP: 47 More CCTVs Installed To Strengthen City Vigil In Ratlam

MP: 47 More CCTVs Installed To Strengthen City Vigil In Ratlam

Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur

Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur

MP: CRPF Celebrates Veterans’ Day In Neemuch

MP: CRPF Celebrates Veterans’ Day In Neemuch