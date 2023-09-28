MP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police, on Thursday, arrested an accused, carrying a cash award of Rs 2,000, at Kalalda village, in Sendhwa.

The accused, Anil alias Sunil Kharte was on the run for a long time. According to police, they were tipped off about Kharte’s visit to his home in Kalalda, during this Ganesh festival.

Police reached his home and caught him. Initially, Kharte tried to flee away but failed. He was presented before Sendhwa court from where he was sent to sub-jail.

Many cases of theft were registered against the accused at Sendhwa rural police station. Station in-charge Nathu Sigh Randha, outpost in-charge Bijasan Anil Dasoudhi and others played a commendable role.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)