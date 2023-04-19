 MP: Vipra Foundation starts Shree Parshuram Janmotsav week in Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Vipra Foundation will organise events at more than 300 places across the country from April 19 to April 25 under Jan Jan's Parshuram Bhagwan Shree Parshuram Janmotsav week. The event was inaugurated at Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram.

Hundreds of Vipra brothers headed towards Janapav in a vehicle rally from Indore. National President of Vipra Foundation Radheshyam Sharma and National General Secretary of Vipra Foundation Sunil Sharma from Mumbai performed abhishek of Lord Shiva. After aarti of Lord Parshuram, Mahant of Janapav worshiped Shri Hiranand Baba and offered garlands.

Radheshyam Sharma called upon all vipra people to gather in Mahasutra of unity. Kunal Mishra said that Vipra Foundation would organise blood donation camps at 250 places across the country to collect 14,000 units of blood on its on 14th foundation day. In Indore too, a blood donation camp would be organized by Vipra Foundation on April 23 at "Madhav Srishti", Shri Guruji Seva Nyas, behind Bombay Hospital.

