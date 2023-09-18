MP: Villagers Stage Chakka Jam With Body In Protest Against Admin’s Negligence

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of flood-affected villagers, on Monday, reached the collector’s office at Barwani and expressed their anger against the administration’s negligence. They demanded a meeting with the district collector and failing which, staged a chakka jam on the Khandwa- Baroda State Highway with the body of a deceased in the fury of floodwater.

Villagers claimed that three persons, including a child, lost their lives in a flood and if the administration informed them in advance, this loss could be averted. Two persons, including a child, were killed when a bus overturned, meanwhile one washed away in floodwaters.

The flood in Barda district had devastating consequences, claiming the lives of a 56-year-old man and a 12-year-old child during a tragic bus accident. Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident, as two days back, a resident of Pichhodi village, Bachuram also lost his life when he was swept away by the rapidly rising Narmada waters while taking a bath on a bullock cart. The floodwaters in Kasravad also wreaked havoc.

No precautionary measures taken: Patkar

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar accused the district administration of negligence and said that the water level of Narmada had reached 138 meters, but due to the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam were not opened in time.

When it rained heavily, the gates were opened. Due to the sudden opening of the gate, Narmada took a furious turn, and the water level increased rapidly.