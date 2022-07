MP: Villagers put up a show of unity; many deputy sarpanchs elected unopposed

Ganpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sarpanchs of some gram panchayats here were elected unopposed under the three-tier panchayat elections. Following this trend deputy sarpanch of Ganpur village and Narmada Nagar too were elected unopposed thanks to the unity among the villagers.

Ravi Suryavanshi alias Bablu was elected unopposed deputy sarpanch in gram panchayat Narmada Nagar. Similarly, in gram panchayat Ganpur, Seema Ravindra Patidar was unanimously elected unopposed deputy sarpanch.

In the village panchayat in Mandvi, villagers showed their unity, Lakshmi wife of Motilal Bansi Patidar was elected while in gram Panchayat Dongargaon, Preeti wife of Lalit Patidar was elected unopposed deputy sarpanch, Sangeeta Bai wife of Dhannalal Malviya was elected unopposed as deputy sarpanch in gram panchayat Sirsi while Chintan Jat was unanimously elected unopposed deputy sarpanch at Saat Talai village. The people of the village expressed their happiness and congratulated the newly elected deputy sarpanchs.