MP: Villagers Organise Kakad Puja, Ujjaini, Bagh Roti To Pease Rain God

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Worried over low rainfall in Dhar, people and farmers, especially of Manawar tehsil organized ‘Kakad’ puja (special puja) and Ujjaini (mass feast) to please rain god Indra and pray for better monsoon.

Farmers of Jajmkhedi, Gulati Kuradakhal, Dedla, Borud and Singhana villages organised Ujjaini (mass feast) and prayed for better monsoon and prosperity in the region.

Villagers organised ‘Bagh Roti’ (mass feast) on Monday and offered ghee churma as bhog to "appease the angry rain god and village deities who have turned their eyes away from this region this year.”

Long dry spell in ongoing monsoon has left farmers worried. To appease the rain god, Ujjaini was observed in many rural areas of the tehsil.

Farmer Ravi Mukati of Jajamkhedi village said that during Ujjaini, women did not cook food in their houses and men didn’t go to fields for work. He hoped that after the ritual, rain god would ensure sufficient rain so that they would be able to cultivate their fields.

As per the district land record office, Manawar and Kukshi have received 1.5-inch, Bagh 18-inch, Nisarpur 12-inch, Dahi 11-inch, Umarban 13-inch, Gandhwani 16-inch and Dharampuri 10-inch of rain so far.

