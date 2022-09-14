MP: Villagers demand for road falls on deaf ears for 25 years

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Chowkidar Phaliya village of Badi Miriyawat gram panchayat that falls under Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar of Alirajpur district still lack road connectivity-even seven decades after Indian independence. They have reiterated their demand for road connectivity for 25 years now. In the absence of a motorable road, they have been facing problems for decades.

Lack of road connectivity has made the life of local villagers miserable owing to a lack of basic infrastructures like health, education and electricity. Successive governments have failed to construct roads in the area. It is the duty of the government to take care of the basic facilities such as healthcare, education and roads.

As per local resident Ramsingh Bamniya, the sarpanch, MLA and MP have been apprised of this problem for about 25 years now but to no avail.

As per the social worker, Jitendra Jamra villagers had been bereft of road connectivity since Independence. During a medical emergency, it is very risky to carry a patient through a treacherous route. If our demands for better infrastructure are not met within a stipulated time period, then villagers will collectively boycott assembly elections, they said.