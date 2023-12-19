MP: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches To Needy

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra unfolded across seven wards of the city, focusing on ward numbers 14, 15, and 16 in the Amona area on Monday. The event featured camps showcasing various government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Old Age Pension Scheme, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Yojana and Aadhaar Kendra.

The programme also addressed health concerns, with camps for examining blood pressure and diabetes. Certificates were distributed to 56 beneficiaries, highlighting success stories. MLA and Mayor representative Agarwal emphasised the significance of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, encouraging residents to spread awareness.

The event extended to wards 10, 11, 12, and 13, with certificates distributed to 110 beneficiaries. Notable attendees included BJP leader Prakash Thakur and various civic officials, fostering community engagement and empowerment. The event aimed at fostering a 'Developed India,' underscoring the commitment to public welfare.