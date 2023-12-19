 MP: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches To Needy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches To Needy

MP: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches To Needy

Certificates were distributed to 56 beneficiaries, highlighting success stories.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 08:49 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra unfolded across seven wards of the city, focusing on ward numbers 14, 15, and 16 in the Amona area on Monday. The event featured camps showcasing various government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Old Age Pension Scheme, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Yojana and Aadhaar Kendra.

The programme also addressed health concerns, with camps for examining blood pressure and diabetes. Certificates were distributed to 56 beneficiaries, highlighting success stories. MLA and Mayor representative Agarwal emphasised the significance of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, encouraging residents to spread awareness.

The event extended to wards 10, 11, 12, and 13, with certificates distributed to 110 beneficiaries. Notable attendees included BJP leader Prakash Thakur and various civic officials, fostering community engagement and empowerment. The event aimed at fostering a 'Developed India,' underscoring the commitment to public welfare.

Read Also
Indore: 35-year-old Woman Held For Kidnapping 8-year-old Girl
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: RSS Deputy Chief Dedicates ‘Sudarshan’ To Hedgewar Memorial Committee

Indore: RSS Deputy Chief Dedicates ‘Sudarshan’ To Hedgewar Memorial Committee

Indore Update: India Post Rolls Out Affordable Insurance Plans

Indore Update: India Post Rolls Out Affordable Insurance Plans

Indore: Nearly 50% Students Booked For Malpractice Get Clean Chit

Indore: Nearly 50% Students Booked For Malpractice Get Clean Chit

Indore: ‘I’m A Cong Soldier, Will Serve Party Throughout My Life’, Says Satyanarayan Patel

Indore: ‘I’m A Cong Soldier, Will Serve Party Throughout My Life’, Says Satyanarayan Patel

Indore: Meter Reader Electrocuted While Repairing High Tension Line

Indore: Meter Reader Electrocuted While Repairing High Tension Line