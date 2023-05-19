MP: Veteran Gandhian leader Anantnarayan Upadhyay passes away in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran leader and Gandhian Anantnarayan Upadhyay passed-away at the age of 94 in the model village Chidawad of Dewas district on Sunday night. He was cremated on Monday morning in village Chidawad. His elder son Sanjay performed the last rites. By adopting the principles of Mahatma Gandhi he dedicated his whole life in the development of Childawad and nearby villages under the slogan ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’. Through his efforts Chidawad became a model village, a micro-industrial area named ‘Udyogpuri’ and mega reservoir was developed at AB Road in the village. Upgradation of the school was also done from primary to Higher Secondary grades in the village. Various prominent persons paid tribute to Upadhyay by visiting his home in Chidawad.

