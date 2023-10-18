MP: Verma Announces Facelift Of Mana Mata Temple In Pipalrawan, New Bridge On Surajana

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and Sonkatch MLA Sajjan Singh Verma announced that Mana Mata Temple and Hindu crematorium here will be revamped and a new bridge will be built on Surajana River once Congress comes to power.

Verma on Tuesday reached Pipalrawan town of Dewas district to inaugurate his election office. To begin with, Verma visited to Aamadi Temple and Ganesh Temple located at Itwariya Bazaar and paid reverence to Lord Hanuman and Goddess Maa Durga respectively.

Following the inauguration, he addressed a mass gathering here where he expressed gratitude to citizens for supporting the party. He also exuded confidence that Congress would form a government in the state under the leadership of Kamal Nath.

He also promised the beautification of Mana Mata Temple, crematorium and a new bridge on Surajana once the party came into power. On being asked about BJP fielding Rajesh Sonkar against him, he said that BJP should have fielded Tulsi Silavat instead of Rajesh Sonkar, that would be fair competition.

Dewas city Congress president Manoj Rajani, Mahendra Singh Talaud, Harpal Thakur, Suraj Singh Thakur and veteran leader Bhupendra Nagar besides hundreds of workers also attended the event.

Read Also Indore: Fun And Tradition Merge At Saket Club Garba

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)