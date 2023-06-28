MP: Vande Bharat Gets Rousing Welcome At Ujjain Railway Station

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The much talked about Vande Bharat Express train reached Ujjain railway station for the first time on Tuesday. On the arrival of the train at around 1:45 pm at platform number 1, it was welcomed here with folk dance as well as drums and cymbals.

Some women blew conches while youths burst crackers. The enthusiasm of the people here was visible. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav himself reached Ujjain from Bhopal by train. Vande Bharat crew members were given a warm reception by people present at the station in large numbers.

Ujjain MP Anil Firjoia and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani along with DRM Ratlam Mandal Rajneesh Kumar showed the green flag at the station. They then left for Indore taking Lord Mahakal’s portrait with them. Several media persons from Bhopal, Ujjain and Indore also accompanied them. During close to one hour journey at the rate of 110 km per hour, the railway staff briefed journalists about the features of the train.

PM Narendra Modi flagged off...

PM Narendra Modi flagged off Bhopal-Jabalpur and Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express trains. From June 28, both these trains will run as per schedule. Reservation has also begun for this. Passengers will have to pay Rs 695 for Ujjain-Bhopal journey and Rs 1280 for executive class. Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except Sundays.

From Wednesday, Vande Bharat Express will depart from Bhopal at 7:25 pm. After reaching Ujjain at 9:30 pm, the train will reach Indore at 10:31 pm. Similarly, the train will leave Indore at 6:30 am and reach Ujjain at 7:15 am and then Bhopal at 9:35 am.

PIC-1: Women blow conches on Vande Bharat’s arrival at Ujjain railway station on Tuesday FP PHOTO