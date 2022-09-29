MP: Vaccination is only way to avoid rabies

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Vaccination is only way to avoid rabies

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 08:23 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness dialogue about rabies was organised by the College of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry on Wednesday at the nearby Government School, Harnya Khedi (Mhow), on the occasion of World Rabies Day. In this event, teachers and students were told about the causes of rabies, prevention and first aid.

Dr Vipin Kumar Gupta of the Animal Health and Epidemic Science Department said that rabies is a deadly virus-borne disease that spreads to humans mainly through the bite of a dog infected with rabies and vaccination is the only way to avoid this incurable disease, which can save a person's life.

Dean of the college, Dr BP Shukla said that this Anti-Rabies Awareness Dialogue was organized under the guidance of the University. The programme coordinators were Dr RK Jain and Dr RK Bagherwal. Dr SK Gupta conducted the programme. On this occasion, a free rabies vaccination camp was organised in the college. Essay and poster competitions were also organised on the occasion.

