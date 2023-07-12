 MP: Upset With School Authorities, Students Meet Collector In Barwani
The pupils take an arduous 30 km walk to register their complaint.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
MP: Upset With School Authorities, Students Meet Collector In Barwani | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Upset with the mismanagement of school authorities, students from Niwali town of Barwani district walked 30 km to register their complaint to district collector Dr Rahul Fating.

The incident happened in Purushkheda village where a group of students of Eklavya School & Hostel premises walked 30 km on Tuesday to meet the district collector to convey their grievance against the lack of basic amenities and corruption in school management.

Along the way, SDM (Pansemal) Rakesh Sisodia along with other administrative officials reached and heard their grievances patiently. Ravindra More, a student said that they are deprived of all basic facilities at the school including scholarship, stationary, study materials and even good faculty.

On the other hand, newly-appointed principal Manish Bhargav said that the students have resentment with the previous principal and hostel superintendent. He was removed but re-appointed on the recommendation of the collector. Students, while declining assurance from the SDM, continued their march.

After walking about 30 km, the collector accompanied with district panchayat CEO Jagdish Gome and the superintendent of police (SP) reached and met students near Palsood. After listening to their complaints, the district collector assured necessary action within two days. Students returned to their hostels after that.

