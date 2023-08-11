MP: Upset Over Inaction, Students Walk 35 Km To Meet Rajpur's District Collector | FP Photo

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of students from Narawala village covered 35kms on foot to apprise collector of their complaints against school authorities.

According to reports, around 35 students of Eklavya Model School in Narawala village of Rajpur town walked up to Barwani, covering a distance of 35kms to apprise district collector about financial irregularities in school and hostel.

The students accused former principal of malpractice in books, uniform and stationary material provided to tribal students. They also accused the authorities of administrative negligence.

They claimed to have raised the issue with BEO, tehsildar, SDM and assistant director (Tribal Department Barwani) but to no avail. The students also refused to withdraw their complaints.

Due to unavailability of janpad panchayat CEO, tehsildar and SDM in Rajpur town, students had to undertake an arduous walk to meet collector Rahul Haridas Fating.

Newly appointed BEO Arun Mishra said “Our representative tried to contact the collector but failed as the latter was busy in a meeting.” Parents of irked students also alleged financial irregularities in the school and hostel premises and demanded appropriate action against erring officials/staff

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)