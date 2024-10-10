MP Updates: Minor Girl Dies After Jumping Off Water Tank; 20-Year-Old Married Woman Ends Life

Madhya Pradesh: Minor Girl Dies After Jumping Off Water Tank; 20-Year-Old Married Woman Ends Life | File

Minor Girl Jumps Off Water Tank, Dies

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl ended her life by jumping from a water tank located near the local tehsil office on Wednesday night. Despite the swift response from the police, the victim, Jagriti, jumped before they could intervene, resulting in severe injuries to her head, hands and legs.

After receiving initial medical attention, she was referred to a hospital in Indore but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Family members revealed that the deceased had been struggling with her mental health for the past two to three years.

She had undergone treatment in Indore and Sanwer, which led to her leaving school. Eyewitnesses reported that a Garba event was taking place near the water tank at the time of the incident.

As onlookers noticed Jagriti climbing the tank, they attempted to persuade her to come down but failed. A case was registered and an investigation was underway. Station in-charge Abhinav Shukla confirmed that the girl's mental health issues were a significant factor.

20-Year-Old Married Woman Ends Life

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old married woman took her own life by hanging herself at her home in Jabda village on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Dipika Jat of Jabda village under Badnawar police station.

Upon discovering her body, her family rushed her to the civil hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The police were notified by the hospital staff, leading to the registration of a case.

Deepika had been married for just two years and had returned to her in-laws' house only four to five days before the incident. The exact reason behind her suicide remains unclear and police have indicated that the case appears suspicious.