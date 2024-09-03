Indore Updates: Karni Sena Fights For Farmers' Cause; Collector Visits Grieving families Of 2 Girls Swept Away In Anas, Announces Aid Of ₹ 20K Each

Members of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena during protest | FP Photo

Karni Sena Fights For Farmers' Cause

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and local farmers' organisations demanded an increase in procurement price of soybean crop. A memorandum, addressed to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, was submitted to the sub-divisional officer's office.

Members were led by the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Jitendra Singh Keshariya and district president Jitendra Singh Tulheda. During the submission, janpad president Prithviraj Singh Panwar highlighted the significant challenges faced by soybean farmers in the Malwa Nimar region, where soybean is often referred to as "yellow gold."

Panwar pointed out that despite the high expectations for the Kharif season, farmers have been experiencing disappointment due to government policies over the past several years. He noted that soybean is currently being sold below the support price, leading to widespread anger among farmers who are struggling to cover costs associated with fertilisers, labour and fuel.

Farmers have been grappling with soaring debt andálow income, along with extreme weather conditions that are hurting their harvests.

Collector Visits Grieving families Of 2 Girls Swept Away In Anas, Announces Aid Of ₹ 20K Each

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena visited the grieving families of two girls who were swept away while crossing the Anas at Pipaliya Kakradungar (Dhebar) Stop Dam.

She offered her condolences and urged the village youth and citizens to avoid the risky river crossing, advocating for a safer route through Dhebar village. Five people were swept away, fortunately, three survived.

Collector Neha Meena visits grieving families | FP Photo

The body of one girl has been recovered and the search for the second girl continues. Meena instructed her staff to act with sensitivity and announced financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each for the families of both girls from the Red Cross.

She also directed the team to expedite the processing of RVC 6-4 claims and ensure the search operation continues until the remaining girl is found. The incident highlights the need for collective responsibility to prevent future tragedies.