MP Updates: Jabalpur Artist Honours PM Modi With Intricate Oil Painting; Indore Wins Best Local Management Association Award

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, renowned painter Ramkripal Namdev from Jabalpur has created a large oil painting of the PM. The artwork is so intricate that it reveals depictions of government schemes like Article 370's abrogation, the Ram Temple, Statue of Unity, Chandrayaan, and more. Namdev spent two months on this creation and had it sent to the Prime Minister through his brother.

Ramkripal Namdev is a resident of Jabalpur's Ganganagar, Gujarati Colony. He has been previously accredited by Limca and India Book of Records for his work. He has created paintings for many celebrity figures such as Lata Mangeshkar and more.

IMA wins for 17th year in a row

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association (IMA) has received the Best Local Management Association Award from the All India Management Association, New Delhi, for the 17th time. This award highlights IMA’s excellence, innovation, leadership, and commitment to contributions in management.

The award was received by Navin Khandelwal, President of IMA,. Akhilesh Rathi, Immediate Past President, Sapan Shah, Vice President, Ashwin Palshikar, Vice President and Honorary Secretary Chani Trivedi.

The award was presented during the All India Management Association’s (AIMA) 51st Management Conclave by Rekha Sethi, Director General of AIMA, Nikhil Sawhney, President, Suneeta Reddy, Upcoming President, and Sanjay Kirloskar. The award ceremony took place on September 11, 2024, at the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi.

The Chief Guest for the event was Minister of Telecommunications, Jyotiraditya Scindia.