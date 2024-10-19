MP Updates: Demolition Drive On In Ujjain, 50 Illegal Houses Razed Off; 3 Women Booked For Forcing Poor Families To Convert To Christianity In Satna

ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation has carried out a demolition drive in Medina Colony on Saturday against illegal encroachment on government land.

Approximately 50 illegal constructed houses were demolished. The entire team of the Municipal Corporation and the administration were present.

The drive is a part of an initiative to reclaim government land that has been occupied illegally and to prevent further constructions.

In a video shared by ANI on X, the bulldozer was seen demolishing the houses. The demolition drive got mixed response from the local residents, some supported while some resisted.

Further updates on the progress of this initiative are expected as the situation develops.

Poor Man Forced To Convert His Religion To Christianity For Curing His Father, 3 Women Booked

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, where three women were booked for allegedly luring poor families to convert their religion to Christianity. Later, the police held the trio.

The accused were identified as Sonu Saket, Parvati Saket and Archana Saket.

According to information, the three accused women met Adarsh Tripathi, residence of Bank Colony in Satna, and sought information regarding his family. The women then forced him to convert his religion to Christianity to cure his ill-father.

The police then registered a case against them in Kolgawan police station and arrested them under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act.