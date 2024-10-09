MP Updates: 7 Held After Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups In Kholwa; Crackdown On Illegal Clinics In Manawar

7 Held After Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups In Kholwa | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between two groups in Kholwa village on Monday night following the water consumer committee elections. The police arrested seven accused in this connection. The dispute began between two factions of the same community over the use of fireworks, which quickly escalated into a fight involving sticks and stones.

Police took swift action and registered a case against 22 people under rioting and other sections. Seven accused were arrested and sent to jail, while 15 accused are still absconding. The police are conducting a search operation to arrest the remaining accused.

Local station in-charge Rameshwar Thakur stated that the police took swift action to control the situation and that efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused and maintain peace in the village.

The situation in the village is under control, with police monitoring the area. Despite the tense atmosphere, peace has been maintained due to the prompt response of the police. The police are working to ensure that the situation remains under control and that the village returns to normalcy soon.

Crackdown On Illegal Clinics In Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team from the health and revenue departments conducted a raid in Sector Khandlai of the Manawar development block. The operation targeted private medical businesses operating without proper authorisation.

During the raid, allopathic medicines were seized from a private medical practitioner on Lunera Road, as well as from two other practitioners in Khandlai. The authorities were currently examining the documentation of these practitioners to ensure compliance with medical regulations.

As the raid progressed, many other unlicensed practitioners, often referred to as quacks, abandoned their clinics and fled the scene. A Panchnama (official record) of the seized medicines has been prepared and the operation was ongoing.

BMO Dr Sanjay Kumar Muvel assured that action would be taken against these illegal operations. The team is determined to continue its efforts, with plans to seal illegally operated clinics and take action against unrecognised practitioners within the allopathic system.