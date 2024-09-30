 MP Updates: 2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug; 2 Women Injured As Mud House Collapses
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Updates: 2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug; 2 Women Injured As Mud House Collapses

MP Updates: 2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug; 2 Women Injured As Mud House Collapses

During a routine vehicle check on Sunday night, police stopped a motorcycle on suspicion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Police held the accused; Right image is representative | FP Photo

2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Monday seized 400 grams of MD drug and 200 grams of opium and arrested two inter-state smugglers who allegedly smuggled the drug in a vehicle.

The operation was led by Pipliamandi inspector Vikram Singh Ivne. During a routine vehicle check on Sunday night, police stopped a motorcycle on suspicion. Upon inspection, they discovered 400 grams of MDMA and 200 grams of opium in the possession of the accused, identified Irfan Gufur of Jhalawar, Rajasthan and Prakash Prajapat of Taranod, Mandsaur.

Read Also
MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days
article-image

The estimated value of the seized MDMA is around Rs 40 lakh, while the opium is valued at approximately Rs 40,040. A case was registered against the accused under sections 8, 18, and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Pulls Up West Bengal Govt For ‘Delay’ In Implementing Demands Of Doctors
Supreme Court Pulls Up West Bengal Govt For ‘Delay’ In Implementing Demands Of Doctors
Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Rescue Pangolin From Wildlife Smugglers In Raipur
Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Rescue Pangolin From Wildlife Smugglers In Raipur
Jharkhand: Designated Court Convicts 5 Accused Including Managing Director Of M/s Rungta Projects Ltd In Case Related To Allocation Of Coal Blocks
Jharkhand: Designated Court Convicts 5 Accused Including Managing Director Of M/s Rungta Projects Ltd In Case Related To Allocation Of Coal Blocks
Mumbai: Ministry Of Ports, Shipping And Waterway Launch ‘Cruise India Mission’
Mumbai: Ministry Of Ports, Shipping And Waterway Launch ‘Cruise India Mission’

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had procured the illegal substances from a third party known as Munna Lala also from Jhalawar. Police were currently searching for the accused on the run.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets British Deputy High Commissioner For Western India Harjinder Kang At CM...
article-image

2 Women Injured As Mud House Collapses

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A decades-old mud house in Talanpur village of Kukshi tehsil collapsed suddenly on Saturday night, injuring two women and killing two goats tied inside.

mud house in Talanpur village of Kukshi tehsil collapsed

mud house in Talanpur village of Kukshi tehsil collapsed | FP Photo

The victims, 47-year-old Surli Bai and 36-year-old Manju Bai, were trapped under the debris. Villagers quickly gathered at the scene and helped rescue the women. Both were rushed to the civil hospital in Kukshi, where they received immediate medical attention.

Surli Bai was in critical condition and was referred to a hospital in Barwani for further treatment. The tragic incident also resulted in the death of two goats that were tied inside the house. The sudden collapse of the old house has left the village in shock as authorities are investigating whether the structure had shown any warning signs before its collapse.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 114 Criminals Arrested During Combing Patrol In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: 114 Criminals Arrested During Combing Patrol In Dhar

MP: Hubby Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute; Son Runs From Spot Due To Fear

MP: Hubby Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute; Son Runs From Spot Due To Fear

MP: Accused Caught After 25 Years On Run Over Robbery Case

MP: Accused Caught After 25 Years On Run Over Robbery Case

MP: Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure; Boyfriend Disposes Of Body Into Uri Baghni...

MP: Young Woman Commits Suicide Due To Love Failure; Boyfriend Disposes Of Body Into Uri Baghni...

MP Updates: 2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug; 2 Women Injured As Mud House...

MP Updates: 2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug; 2 Women Injured As Mud House...