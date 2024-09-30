MP Updates: 2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug; 2 Women Injured As Mud House Collapses

Police held the accused; Right image is representative | FP Photo

2 Inter-State Smugglers Held With 400 Grams Of MD drug

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Monday seized 400 grams of MD drug and 200 grams of opium and arrested two inter-state smugglers who allegedly smuggled the drug in a vehicle.

The operation was led by Pipliamandi inspector Vikram Singh Ivne. During a routine vehicle check on Sunday night, police stopped a motorcycle on suspicion. Upon inspection, they discovered 400 grams of MDMA and 200 grams of opium in the possession of the accused, identified Irfan Gufur of Jhalawar, Rajasthan and Prakash Prajapat of Taranod, Mandsaur.

Read Also MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

The estimated value of the seized MDMA is around Rs 40 lakh, while the opium is valued at approximately Rs 40,040. A case was registered against the accused under sections 8, 18, and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had procured the illegal substances from a third party known as Munna Lala also from Jhalawar. Police were currently searching for the accused on the run.

Read Also MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets British Deputy High Commissioner For Western India Harjinder Kang At CM...

2 Women Injured As Mud House Collapses

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A decades-old mud house in Talanpur village of Kukshi tehsil collapsed suddenly on Saturday night, injuring two women and killing two goats tied inside.

mud house in Talanpur village of Kukshi tehsil collapsed | FP Photo

The victims, 47-year-old Surli Bai and 36-year-old Manju Bai, were trapped under the debris. Villagers quickly gathered at the scene and helped rescue the women. Both were rushed to the civil hospital in Kukshi, where they received immediate medical attention.

Surli Bai was in critical condition and was referred to a hospital in Barwani for further treatment. The tragic incident also resulted in the death of two goats that were tied inside the house. The sudden collapse of the old house has left the village in shock as authorities are investigating whether the structure had shown any warning signs before its collapse.