MP: Unsealed Ballot Boxes Lead To Cause Of Concerns In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy over alleged negligence from the local administration regarding the handling of ballot boxes raised a cause of concern.

The incident came to light when Congress lodged a formal complaint with collector Priyank Mishra, expressing apprehensions about the lack of seals on four ballot boxes stored in the strong room of the Government College in Badnawar.

Following the voting process, anxiety spread among polling party officials and administrative staff upon the realisation that ballot boxes, containing votes from 80-plus voters, were found without seals in the strong room.

Nirmal Verma, agent of Congress candidate Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, promptly raised objections and filed a complaint with the district returning officer.

In response, tehsildar Satyendra Singh Gurjar and Naib Tehsildar Sunil Pediar prepared a Panchnama in the presence of both parties. The unsealed ballot boxes, located in sector numbers 1, 5, 9 and 22, were specifically flagged during this process.

SDM and returning officer Deepak Chauhan clarified that the boxes were not sealed due to the absence of provisions for sealing them. He explained that after voting, the ballot papers are placed in sealed envelopes, which are then deposited in the ballot box.

Chauhan assured that actions are being taken in accordance with the Election Commission's instructions and dismissed Congress's allegations as baseless.

