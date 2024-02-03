MP: Unique Blend Of Compassion & Duty, Buffaloes Get Police Protection In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In one of its kind incident, the unusual sight came about when a group of buffaloes strayed into the police station compound and the officers decided to temporarily accommodate them until their owners could be located.

Instead of treating them as mere animals, one police officer has stepped up to ensure their well-being. She is observed diligently looking after the buffaloes that are caught during routine checks, displaying a unique blend of compassion and duty.

The matter was reported at Jawar police station in Khandwa district, which is situated about 20-kilometre from the district headquarters. Here the policemen, with a sense of humour, even took on the role of caretakers, ensuring the buffaloes were well-fed and comfortable during their unexpected stay.

Jawar police station in-charge JP Verma informed that police seized about 17 buffalos from one truck recently. The market value of these animals stands around Rs 8.5 lakh.

In a normal scenario, whenever cows are caught, the police send them to cow shelters. Since the matter is related to expensive buffaloes and the price of these buffaloes is said to be more than Rs 8.5 lakh, the police are keeping these 17 buffaloes under their care.

The police are taking extra precautions due to the high value of these buffaloes. They want to ensure their safety and prevent any potential theft or harm. Police personnel provide water and fodder. Not only this, but when they show tantrums while taking fodder and water, they are also pacified by caressing them.

Their care is costing around Rs 5,000 per day. The police staff are taking care of these buffaloes like their own cattle.

Verma said that when the order of the court is given, these buffaloes will be given to their owners. Till then, these buffaloes are being looked after in the Jawar police station premises only.