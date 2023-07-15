 MP: Uma Bharti Spotted Inside 'Garbh Griha' Of Mahakal Temple During Committee's 70-Day Embargo
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Uma Bharti Spotted Inside 'Garbh Griha' Of Mahakal Temple During Committee's 70-Day Embargo

MP: Uma Bharti Spotted Inside 'Garbh Griha' Of Mahakal Temple During Committee's 70-Day Embargo

The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) had decided to completely stop the entry of visitors--including VIP entry, inside the garbh griha from July 4 to Sept 11

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti visited Mahakaleshwar Temple during her stay in Ujjain on Saturday. She was spotted inside the 'Garbh Griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.
However, in June, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) had decided to completely stop the entry of visitors inside the 'Garbh Griha' from July 4 to September 11.

In fact, VIP entry was also barred for these 70 days. However, in the pictures, Uma Bharti can be seen offering prayers to the Shivling and Nandi from inside the 'Garbh Griha'.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain's Mahakal Temple's Garbh Griha Out Of Reach From July 4 to Sep 11
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Dowry Advisory Board To Run Special Awareness Campaign

Indore: Dowry Advisory Board To Run Special Awareness Campaign

MP: Uma Bharti Spotted Inside 'Garbh Griha' Of Mahakal Temple During Committee's 70-Day Embargo

MP: Uma Bharti Spotted Inside 'Garbh Griha' Of Mahakal Temple During Committee's 70-Day Embargo

MP: BJP Women's Wing Stages Protest Alleging Insult To CM In Folk Singer's Latest Song

MP: BJP Women's Wing Stages Protest Alleging Insult To CM In Folk Singer's Latest Song

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Dharna Against Felling Of Trees, Death Of Birds In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Dharna Against Felling Of Trees, Death Of Birds In Ratlam