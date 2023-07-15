MP: Uma Bharti Spotted Inside 'Garbh Griha' Of Mahakal Temple During Committee's 70-Day Embargo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti visited Mahakaleshwar Temple during her stay in Ujjain on Saturday. She was spotted inside the 'Garbh Griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

However, in June, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) had decided to completely stop the entry of visitors inside the 'Garbh Griha' from July 4 to September 11.

In fact, VIP entry was also barred for these 70 days. However, in the pictures, Uma Bharti can be seen offering prayers to the Shivling and Nandi from inside the 'Garbh Griha'.