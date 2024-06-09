MP: Ujjain Police Bust Inter-State Gang Of Loading Vehicle Thieves; Five Arrested, One Absconding

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain police, on Saturday, claimed to have busted a five-member inter-state gang involved in stealing loading vehicles. The gang members who belong to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Ujjain district had stolen three Eicher trucks from Ujjain, Ratlam and Jhabua districts. The police have also confiscated one car and two mobile phones which were used in committing the crimes.

SP Pradeep Sharma told reporters that the arrested are Salim, son of Saeed Khan, a resident of village Solaka, police station Munkati, district Palwal, Haryana (vehicle thief); Farooq Maivati, son of Tayyab Khan, a resident of village Fakruddin, tehsil Tijara, Alwar, Rajasthan (vehicle thief); Ramzan Khan, son of Iqbal Karodia, a resident of Laxmipura Surendra Nagar, Gujarat (buyer of stolen vehicle) and Raju, son of Bhithalal Barod, a resident of village Radheja, Gandhi Nagar Ahmedabad, Gujarat (buyer of stolen vehicle). Lokendra, son of Mohan Singh Rajput, a resident of village Bichhrod, police station Ghatiya, district Ujjain (vehicle thief) is absconding.

According to SP, the accused used to continuously spot Eicher category trucks for theft by using temporary number plates on their car on deserted roads. Accused Lokendra Singh used to remain active during vehicle theft by helping accused Salim and Farukh by giving them information about the area and vehicles in various districts of Madhya Pradesh. The accused persons were actively involved in the crime of truck theft and helping each other after being released from jail. The accused used to steal the trucks identified by them and park them at places where trucks were used for movement and parking in other cities and used to entice buyers in other states, especially in Gujarat, to whom the accused used to sell the stolen trucks for Rs 5 to 6 lakh by promising to give them NOC and documents soon.

Among the arrested, Ramzan Khan deals in buying and selling old trucks professionally. The truck stolen from Badnagar was sold by the accused with the promise of getting NOC for the same later. Similarly, the truck stolen from Industrial Area Ratlam by accused Salim, Farukh and Lokendra was sold to accused Raju Barod. Another truck seized from the accused, which was stolen from Petlabd District Jhabua, was parked by the accused among other trucks at Limdi Road Suraj Nagar, Gujarat in search of a customer. It was seized by the police after interrogating the accused. The accused, while committing the crime and doing recce, used to take precautions and switch off their mobile phones several kilometers before the crime scene. Most of these accused have a previous history of crime in various police stations, the SP said.