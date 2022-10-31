MP: Ujjain District team to participate in State-level TT championships to be held in Indore

The selected players pose for group photographs with managers. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 65th State-level Table Tennis Championship is going to be held at Abhay Prashal and it is organised by Indore District Table Tennis Association from November 1 to 6 in Indore, in which 6 teams of Ujjain District Table Tennis Association will be participating.

The teams are as follows: U-13 Boys Team, U-15 Sub Junior Boys, Team, U-17 Junior Category, U-19 Senior Class Team along with the men's team will be participating in the competition.

The star participants of U-13 are Mridul Joshi, Atharv Jarwar, Shivansh Barodia and Tanishk Sharma; U-15 are Sushmit Jain, Mridul Joshi, Uday Aditya Sethi, Atharva Jarwar, Shivansh Barodia.

U-17 Junior Category participants are Lakshya Barodia, Apramaya Mehra, Sushmit Jain, Mridul Joshi while Keshav Rathore, Aditya Srivastava, Lakshya Barodia and Apramaya Mehra in U-19 category. Vyona Ramani, Vanshika Motiani, Apoorva Singh in the U-15 sub junior girls category.

Aman Bains, Shivam Solanki, Himanshu Jain, Akshay Neema and Pranay Gupta will be in the men’s team. Megha Sarwate will participate in the women’s section. The Ujjain team will be led by Aman Bains. The instructors will be Satish Mehta and Akshay Neema and administrator will be Rajesh Sharma. This information was given by the president of the organisation SP Jha.