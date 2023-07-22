MP: Ujjain Collector Warns Of Strict Action Against Those Spreading Misinformation Of Rain Water In Mahakal Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video of heavy rains in Ganesh and Nandi Mandapams in Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple is doing the rounds on social media, regarding which the District Collector Kumar Purushottam said that the news is misleading and strict action will be taken against those spreading them.

Purushottam said that there is no water-logging in Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. Like every year due to rain at night, a little water entered Nandi hall which was immediately pumped out by heavy motors.

To prevent water logging in the temple, 6 heavy motors have been installed.

He added that there is no disturbance in the darshan of the visitors in any way due to the rains. Till Saturday afternoon, about 80 thousand devotees have visited Baba Mahakal Temple.

The Collector has said that misleading information is being spread by some people that the Mahakaleshwar temple is full of rain water. This is absolutely false and misleading. The Collector has warned people that such misleading information should not be spread otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them as per rules.

School Holiday Declared On Saturday

Notably, Ujjain Collector declared holiday in all government and non-government schools from nursery to 12th class after heavy rain alert on Saturday as well. The gate number 3 of the dam was opened by 50 cm due to the ever-increasing inflow of water in the Gambhir river.

Heavy rains that started around 10.30 pm on Friday night left the city inundated.

Gambhir Dam, which used to quench the thirst of the entire city, is also filled to the brim. Many low-lying areas and intersections of the city were inundated due to heavy rain late in the night.

Water-logging has been reported at Atlas Square, KD Gate, Nilganga, Gada Pulia, Durga Colony, Chamunda Mata Square. Rain water entered many colonies and houses while crossroads have literally turned into ponds. People are facing a lot of trouble in getting their vehicles out.

