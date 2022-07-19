MP: Two wives victorious, ex-Sarpanch gloomy that third wife could not contest and win panchayat poll

Representation Pic | Mahesh Shrivastava

FP News Service

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh)

Local body polls have offered interesting instances in Madhya Pradesh.

In a similar instance, a former sarpanch is quite elated these days as two of his wives have won panchayat poll but the former village head is still lamenting the fact that his third wife hasn’t won any poll.

Samrath Morya an ex-sarpanch from Alirajpur’s Nanpur village is in the headlines these days.

To add, Morya in the past too had hit the limelight as he had married three women simultaneously in a village function in the presence of locals. In the presence of over 300 persons, the man had married Sakri, Mela and Nani Bai in the past.

He had married Nani in year 2003, Mela in year 2008 and Sakri in year 2017 but also married all of them together in a common function couple of years ago. Showing no signs of domestic discord, the four of them live under a common roof and are blessed with three sons and as many as daughters.

This year, two of his wives have won panchayat poll and an elated Samrath is busy celebrating and distributing sweets in every household of the village. Still he has a small regret that his third wife could not contest and win the panchayat poll.

Samrath belongs to Bhilala community and doesn’t fall under the ambit of Hindu Marriage Act. He has also been a former sarpanch.

Three wives of panchayat secretary lost

A similar instance was also reported from Singrauli where three wives of panchayat secretary Sukhram Goud were in the fray for panchayat polls. However this story wasn’t a happy one as all the three wives of Goud lost and Janpad Panchayat CEO too had served a notice to him for having three wives in breach of Hindu Marriage Act.