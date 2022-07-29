MP: Two sentenced to 20 yrs jail for raping minors in separate cases

Representative Photo |

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Special sessions judge Priya Sharma sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years for raping a minor girl on her way home.

The action was taken after an FIR which was registered under the IPC section 376 (punishment for rape) and POCSO Act.

The accused has been identified as Rajaram's father Fateh Lal Maihar, a resident of Deoria police station, Garoth. A fine of rupees 2,000 has also been imposed on him. According to the special public prosecutor Ramesh Gamad, the victim went missing on the evening of June 6, 2021, and did not arrive home. The victim's father lodged an FIR in the Garoth police station and subsequently were able to trace the girl.

Later, the girl said that the accused randomly asked her to follow him when she was going home and when she refused to walk along with him, he threatened to kill her. This scared the victim and she went along with him. The accused took them to the farm of the village, where he brutally raped her.

A charge sheet against rapist Rajaram was prepared by Sub-Inspector Vandana Shakyawar. Also, a DNA report was presented by the public prosecutor in the hearing of the case in the court which cleared the matter.

Dhar: Girl lured by promise of marriage

Special judge Pankaj Singh Maheshwari here in Dhar sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him for raping a minor girl on June 6, 2021.

According to media in charge Archana Dangi, “In 2021 the victim had gone to fetch groceries from Nalchha town in Dhar. The girl was lured by the accused who promised to marry her. He took her to a secluded place and raped her. The father of the victim then approached Mandav Police station and reported the incident. The case was thoroughly investigated and a charge sheet was filed, leading to the conviction. The court pronounced the verdict on Thursday based on detailed investigations and examinations of witnesses. The punishment was awarded under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act). The case was prosecuted by special public prosecutor Arti Agrawal.