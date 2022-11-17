e-Paper Get App
MP: Two leopard cubs recovered from Mandu

MP: Two leopard cubs recovered from Mandu

Video of villagers playing with cubs goes viral

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two leopard cubs were recovered from a village close to the world-famous Rani Rupmati palace in Mandu village of Dhar district. With the video of villagers playing with the cubs and fondling them lifting them in their hands going viral on social media, a team of the forest department immediately rushed to the spot and took both the cubs into their custody.
Officials said that soon efforts will be made to reunite the cubs separated from their mother.
According to information, there is a village behind the palace and some children living there saw two leopard cubs in the bushes, so the children took them with them.
It is believed that recently a leopard has given birth to these cubs and their mother might have gone somewhere nearby when these village children picked them.
Now the forest officials have asked the villagers to be alert. They believe that the leopard might be nearby and warn that she may get angry at not finding her children at that place and may attack anyone.

3 cubs found, 4 months ago

This is not the first time when cubs have been found. Earlier, four months ago, three leopard cubs were found in Tirla's cave in the Dhar district. These cubs were seen by a child who had gone to graze goats on the hill of Semlipura village.
At first, the villagers thought that they were kittens, but on hearing them growl, they realized that they were not kittens but leopard cubs. Its video had also gone viral.
The Forest Department had kept these cubs on the hill till the mother leopard appeared. Declaring that area as no man's land, people were asked to stay away from this area.

