MP: Two hospital staff suspended for overcharging patients in Dhar

Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two employees of Dhar district hospital were suspended for overcharging patients for medical certificate.

On Tuesday, two employees i.e, clerk and peon demanded Rs 100 extra for medical certificate (under Patient Welfare Committee) to newly-appointed teachers.

Agitated teachers filed a complaint with officer concerned. Following the complaint, list of prescribed fee for medical certificate was pasted outside the hospital.

On receiving the complaint, collector ordered suspension of clerk Aruna Dahna and peon Shyam Sunder Chawda on Thursday.

Civil Surgeon ML Malwi said that he had received several complaints from medical board regarding overcharging from patients coming for medical test.

A letter was written to authorities about the act and asked for suspension. Similarly, action was taken from senior office for suspension of two employees with immediate effect.

article-image

