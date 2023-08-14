MP: Two Held With 25 Country-Made Pistols, Involved In Illegal Trade On Social Media

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on arms smugglers, Khargone police have arrested two persons for possessing25 pistols and other articles used in making firearms in Signur village of Khargone district on Monday.The market value of 25 firearms stands around Rs 5 lakh.

As per information, the police received a tip-off that some suspects were roaming in the area with the arms. Acting promptly, the cops intercepted two persons on a motorcycle and questioned them. During the search, police recovered as many as 25 fire-arms and other articles used in making firearms from their bags. The police have booked them under relevant sections of the Arms Act. During interrogation, they have confessed to their involvement in illegal trade on social media sites by creating fake profiles. Their interrogation was underway to ascertain the source and delivery point of the firearms.

‘Illegal firearm trafficking under cop radar’

SP Dharmaveer Yadav said that more than 150 weapons were seized within 7 months. Instructions have been given to senior cops to take action against those who are involved in illegal manufacturing and sale of firearms.

