 MP: Two Groups Clash Over Dalit Man's Wedding Procession In Shajapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Two Groups Clash Over Dalit Man's Wedding Procession In Shajapur

MP: Two Groups Clash Over Dalit Man's Wedding Procession In Shajapur

An altercation took place following which the members of the upper caste pelted stones at the 'baraat' (wedding party), injuring one Dharmendra, Kirar said.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people belonging to the upper caste clashed with Dalits over music in a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district following which cross-complaints were filed, an official said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against four from each side, the official added. Trouble began when the marriage party of a Dalit man Anil Chandra was passing through Bhandedi village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, on Friday the official said.

A few upper caste people obstructed the wedding procession and demanded that the DJ music be stopped, Moman Barodia police station in-charge Bharat Singh Kirar said.

Read Also
Indore: Model Accuses Female Co-Model Of Uploading His Video Album In Her Name
article-image

An altercation took place following which the members of the upper caste pelted stones at the 'baraat' (wedding party), injuring one Dharmendra, Kirar said. The Dalits retaliated by throwing stones at the upper caste group, he said.

‘On the complaint of Dharmendra, we have booked Manohar Singh, Shaktipal Singh, Balram and another person under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,’ he said. The other side also filed a complaint following which a case was registered against Dharmendra, Dilip, Devilal and Govind, the police official said.

Read Also
Bhopal: You Can Now View Rare Sulcata Tortoises At Van Vihar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sarpanchs Submit Memo To SDM For Road Reconstruction

MP: Sarpanchs Submit Memo To SDM For Road Reconstruction

Madhya Pradesh: 74 BJP Workers Join Congress

Madhya Pradesh: 74 BJP Workers Join Congress

I’ll Never Take Opponent Lightly And Contest Polls With Full Preparation: Dattigaon

I’ll Never Take Opponent Lightly And Contest Polls With Full Preparation: Dattigaon

MP: Two Groups Clash Over Dalit Man's Wedding Procession In Shajapur

MP: Two Groups Clash Over Dalit Man's Wedding Procession In Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Found Dead In Kukshi Tehsil

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Found Dead In Kukshi Tehsil