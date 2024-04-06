MP: Two Girls Of Shelter Home Rescued From Jhabua

Representational Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Jhabua was arrested on Friday for abducting two minor girls from a shelter home . He had held the girls captive at a rented house in Jhabua from where the girls were rescued safely and the accused was booked under the relevant sections including POCSO act.

Rau police station in charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that the superintendent of the shelter home had lodged a complaint on March 25 that two girls from the facility were missing from there. The girls had not reached their relatives' place so the police registered a case of abduction against an unidentified person.

During the investigation, police received information that one of the girls was also abducted by a man named Ajit Damore of Jhabua a few months ago. When information about Damore was gathered, police got to know that the accused was changing his places in order to mislead the police. Two cases of abduction were also registered against the accused in two police stations of Jhabua city.

Somehow, police got his location in Meghnagar in Jhabua district. The police team reached there and managed to arrest Ajit and recovered the two girls from his rented house. They were taken to the city and handed over to the superintendent of the shelter home safely. The senior police officer had announced a reward of Rs 5000 for searching the girls each.