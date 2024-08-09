 MP: Two Food Units Sealed For Unhygienic Practices In Indore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Fungus ridden mawa seized from the unit |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food safety department has sealed two major food production units, including a chocolate manufacturing facility, for operating in unhygienic conditions. The crackdown led by ADM Gaurav Benal, exposed alarming lapses in food safety standards at both establishments.

One of the units, Shri Nath Agency in Himmat Nagar, Palda, which specialises in producing and storing dairy products like ghee, butter, cream and milk, was found to be operating under unsanitary conditions. Suspicions regarding the quality of their Rajshahi brand products led to the confiscation of ghee, butter and cream and the unit was subsequently sealed.

Bhopal: Thefts Rampant At Rly Stations; Recovery Rate Stands 10% Despite Essential Equipment
article-image

Similarly, food safety officials discovered a large quantity of expired food items at Anand Products in Palda along with collecting samples of chocolate wafers, milky sweets and other confectioneries on suspicion of poor quality products.

Over 14,418 packets of sub-standard products, valued at approximately Rs 4.5 lakh were seized and the manufacturing unit was shut down. Senior food safety officer Manish Swami confirmed that inspections and sample testing will continue to ensure that only safe and unadulterated food items reach the public.

